Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland is dead at 24, team says

Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has died at age 24, the team confirmed in a statement Thursday morning.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family," the statement said.

Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, also confirmed his death in a statement posted to Instagram. "Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words," Perzley said. He also asked for privacy for Kneeland's loved ones.

Kneeland, who was in his second NFL season, made his final appearance for the Cowboys in Monday night's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He scored his first career touchdown in the the game, returning a blocked punt.

The 24-year-old Michigan native excelled as a linebacker and tight end in high school before ultimately emerging at Western Michigan as a defensive end. His high motor skills, showed up in his 38 games he played over four seasons as a Bronco where he was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2023.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Kneeland in the 2024 NFL draft in the second round with the 56th pick overall.

The NFL said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources."

This is a developing story and will be updated.