Dakotah Earley home from hospital after being shot during robbery in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dakotah Earley, the man who was shot multiple times during a robbery in the Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this year, is now home from the hospital.

In a post on Twitter, Earley's mother wrote, "It's been a long day and night, hell it's been a journey and God has made sure we can be here to tell the story. Dakotah Earley is home."

The 23-year-old was shot three times on May 6th near Wayne and Webster over his cell phone and password.

Earley spent days in a coma and lost part of his leg as a result of the shooting.

He was supposed to be home last month, but his mother said the hospital had to keep him a bit longer for medical procedures including another skin graft surgery.

19-year-old Tyshon Brownlee is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.