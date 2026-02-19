The classically trained musicians of D-Composed celebrate Black composers from past, present and future

A group of Black classically trained musicians called D-Composed have made it their mission to celebrate the work of Black composers from the past, present and future.

"The mission of D-composed is to enrich our community as classically trained musicians to embody our Black creativity and uplift Black composers and Black musicians," said Tahirah Washington, cellist, composer and founding member of D-Composed.

"I think when people first think of classical music the first image that often comes to mind is not Black people and Black audiences," said Kori Coleman, founder and executive and artistic director. "So D-composed is really about creating a new image within that by centering Black voices in music, by featuring musicians, composers and really just redefining the way we experience classical music."

With that in mind, D-Composed often showcases the works of renowned Black composers like William Grant Still, Florence Price and Coleridge-Taylor Parkinson. They also perform member-created compositions from Washington and violinist Khelsey Zarraga.

"The fact that I am able to be in a space where I am accepted fully as I am, where the color of my skin does not affect the quality of the work that we do and it actually is an asset to further connect with our community and really create change and it's so special. I never thought I'd be able to have that kind of impact, with my violin," Zarraga said.

Formed in 2017 with a string quartet, D-Composed has now grown to eight members. They practice at the Rebuild Foundation's The Land School in Chicago's Great Grand Crossing neighborhood, which was founded by artist Theaster Gates.

The group is an inaugural creative partner in residence at The Land School.

The group's name also has significance.

"The breaking down of preconceived notions that someone may have within classical music," Coleman said.

To date, the nonprofit has had about 200 performances. They bring their music directly to the masses by performing in communities.

"We've had events with community centers that have never had music programming, but we'll set up shop and make a performance happen there. We've had events in gardens, in libraries," said Coleman.

"It's just a very special moment for me and to do it with other Black musicians it's just so unique," said violist Wilfred Farquharson. "I am so lucky that I get to do this. I'm excited I get to share this with an audience and they're going to hear all these cords and these progressions or watch us look at each other at whatever moment in the music and watch us be excited and they're gonna get excited."

"I hope we become a model and example for other people of what happens when you create your own Black space celebrating your stories and celebrating your music," said Coleman.

So what's next for D-Composed? They'll be performing with the Civic Orchestra at the Chicago Symphony Center on March 30. Find more information about and upcoming performances from D-Composed here.