Cyclist group, Cyclingxsolidarity​, helping food vendors impacted by immigration operations

Despite the departure of many federal agents, communities are not letting their guard down.

Dozens of cyclists took to the streets on Sunday to buy out everything food vendors were selling — many impacted by immigration arrests across the city — in an effort to keep community business owners afloat.

"I want you to take stuff home, save room for this bakery. I hope you bought bags."

The group of bike riders came to Chinatown Square with one mission.

"I think it's going to be a lot of bell ringing and honking and waving, it will be a lot of fun," cyclist Caitlin Gerrity said.

While they plan to spread joy, Gerrity knows Sunday's ride has a deepening meaning — support businesses struggling to make a profit as federal agents continue to detain undocumented immigrants.

"I'm really glad to be here because, admittedly, I feel a little removed from it," Gerrity said.

Cyclingxsolidarity co-founder Rick Rosales explained that Sunday's outreach will help food vendors on the city's Southwest Side who are the most vulnerable.

"They are outside, and we are outside, and we are on bikes. So, what can we do? So, let's raise some money and buy them out so they can go home for the rest of the day and be safe with their families," Rosales said.

Rosales said any food leftover is donated to community pantries and kitchens.

"They are excited to see us when we pull up. They are excited when we buy out the rest of their product," he said.

And as the cyclists arrived at Davis Square Park, 4 miles away, vendors were lined up and ready with tacos, tamales, and plenty of baked goods.

It was the fifth community bike ride the group has done to help street vendors amid immigration enforcement. Each one brings more cyclists willing to lend some support.

Lupe Romero is one of the small business owners. She said business has been slow and feels the lull in sales and fears it could have a lasting effect.

"I brought my container, and I am going to bring many to take home," Gerrity said.

But bike riders like Gerrity came prepared to help make their sales in a matter of minutes. All in a way to build community connections at a time when owners and families could use it the most.

"I just love how everyone can come together and support everyone, you know?" Romero said.

Cyclingxsolidarity also has a home buy-out program. For vendors who are too nervous to leave their homes, they travel to their houses to "buy out" their goods.