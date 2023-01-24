Watch CBS News
New Cubs outfielder, first baseman Trey Mancini impressed with talent team has brought on

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New Cubs outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini says he will skip paying for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic to concentrate on his new big-league team.

The former Baltimore Oriole and Houston Astro is impressed with the talent the Cubs have acquired in the offseason to make a push.

"I've never played with any of the other guys that were signed by the Cubs this offseason, but I've played against them – have such a high respect for all of them. You know, I think that's a huge step, and a huge message that maybe this won't be a long process, you know?" Mancini said. "And I think we can get this turned around really quickly."

Cubs pitchers and catchers are set to hold their first workout of Spring Training at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The full team has its first workout on Monday, Feb. 20. 

