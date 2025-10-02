Cubs take on Padres in elimination game in NL Wild Card series

Wrigleyville was full of nervous energy Thursday as Cubs fans waited for the decisive game against the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card series.

The Cubs had a chance to close out the series on Wednesday in front of a star-studded, packed house at Wrigley Field. But the Padres had other plans — as San Diego slugger Manny Machado blasted a game-changing two-run homer for a 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Dylan Cease and the Padres' bullpen, who dominated the Cubs' offense. The Cubs were shut out with a final score of 3-0 after getting only four hits.

But Thursday is a new day, and either team only needs to win one game to advance to the divisional round.

"We're just looking forward to taking another game out of the Wrigley crowd — I think that's how I'm going to choose to look at it. Like I said, we knew this wouldn't be easy," said Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. "The boys are going to show up and repeat, man, like we're all trusting in each other in the process."

"I mean, it's very simple, right?" said Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. "You just go out there and put out your best performance, and continue to compete, and good things will happen."

Jameson Taillon is the starting pitcher for the Cubs on Thursday.

"These are definitely the moments you dream about," he said. "You know, it's also the things that we prepare for, so yeah, I'm really excited."

The game starts at 4:08 p.m.