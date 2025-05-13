Watch CBS News
Cubs celebrate Mexican heritage Tuesday night at Wrigley Field

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
The Chicago Cubs are celebrating Mexican heritage at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night when they host the Miami Marlins.

The team sold out of their limited-edition Mexican heritage jerseys created by Pilsen-based street artist Sentrock, but fans can still get a Mexican heritage t-shirt as part of a special ticket offer.

You can get the ticket at cubs.com/specials.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Other promotions this week include Northwestern University cap night on Wednesday.

The Cubs also have four other heritage nights season month featuring special jerseys for fans. Puerto Rican Heritage night is on May 27, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration is on May 28 against the Colorado Rockies.

Greek Heritage night is on Aug. 20 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month Celebration is on Sept. 26 against the New York Mets.

