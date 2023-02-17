Cubs outfielder Ian Happ focused on gearing up for season amid contract talks

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – At Chicago Cubs camp, Ian Happ is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The 28-year-old left fielder is coming off his first All-Star nod and Gold Glove.

Team President Jed Hoyer said earlier this week they've had "good dialogue" with both Happ and Nico Horner about possible long-term deals, and like Hoyer, Happ isn't worried about a deadline to get something done soon or about it being a distraction.

"No, I think that's all a part of the business side of this game," Happ said. "We'll kind of see how that side works out, but the main focus is getting ready to play the 2023 season."

Happ added, "I think the expectations come from the outside. My focus is getting to know these guys and then going out and playing good baseball. We come to work everyday and do our jobs and get ready for the season, but expectations are not something that I'm putting any thought into."

Happ said he's actually learning from some of the minor leaguers in camp. They got to test out some of the new rules in the minors like the pitch clock.