CTU ratifies contract with Chicago Public Schools

The Chicago Teachers Union ratified its contract with Chicago Public Schools.

A CTU spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the contract was ratified with 97% of the vote.

For the first time in more than a decade, this contract comes without a strike vote. Union leadership gave the tentative deal the green light over a week ago.

The four-year agreement includes the largest salary increase CPS teachers have seen in a decade with raises between 4% and 5% each year.

Elementary teachers get an extra 10 minutes of daily prep time.

Also, over the next three years, nearly a hundred librarians will be added to schools, and class sizes will decrease.

CTU will hold a media conference around 9:30 a.m.

CTU and Mayor Brandon Johnson backed the deal.

Disagreements over funding led to the firing of CPS CEO Pedro Martinez in December.

The board of education is expected to vote on final approval on April 24.