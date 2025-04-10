CPS teachers, CTU members to begin voting Thursday on tentative contract

A new contract is now in the hands of Chicago Public School teachers.

Voting begins Thursday morning on a tentative contract that could mean big changes for Chicago Public Schools.

The contract could mean pay raises and smaller class sizes. The deal could now be decided over the next two days

Voting for teachers began at 7 a.m. Union leadership gave the tentative deal the green light late last week.

This contract has been a year in the making, and the money? $1.5 billion.

It includes the largest salary increase CPS teachers have seen in a decade—a 4% raise this year, followed by up to 5% every year for the next three years.

Elementary teachers would get an extra 10 minutes of daily prep time, and nearly 100 librarians would be added to schools over the next three years.

Teachers are also asking for smaller classes and changes in evaluations.

The Chicago Teachers Union members can cast their ballots on Thursday and Friday, either at their schools or at union headquarters.

If it passes, this agreement could reshape Chicago classrooms for years to come.