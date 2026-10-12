CTA union demands more for worker safety after janitor killed at Damen Green Line station

The union representing CTA workers is demanding the city do more for their safety after a janitor was fatally stabbed at the Damen/Lake Green Line station last week while trying to help another CTA employee.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Chevazz Campbell was wearing an ankle monitor and was on electronic at when he killed Justin Mobley. They said they had tried to end his probation over curfew violations at least four times before this attack.

The Cook County State's Attorney and transit union leaders are now calling on lawmakers to strengthen the state's ankle monitoring system.

Prosecutors say Campbell jumped a turnstile at the Damen/Lake Green Line station before getting into an argument with a CTA employee inside the kiosk last Thursday. Mobley, a janitor, intervened in the argument. Prosecutors say Campbell then sprayed Mobley with mace and stabbed him in the neck.

Campbell later turned himself into police, telling officers he'd "really f---ed up and really crashed out."

Records show Campbell has a lengthy criminal history, with at least 29 crimes on his record dating back to his teenage years. He previously served time for stabbing another person in 2018.

The union representing CTA rail workers is also calling for more safety for their workers.

"Our members show up every day to serve the people of Chicago. They keep this city moving. They deserve to return home safely," said Pennie McCoach, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308. "We have been sounding the alarm about safety for years."

The union said they need real, immediate action, including improvements at train stations, better lighting, and dedicated transit police that don't include CPD officers working overtime or filling in.

"There are locations that we know are hot spots for crime and need increased staff presence, but day after day it's left up to a single customer service assistant or bus driver to try to manage an entire station or bus route," McCoach said at a Monday morning news conference. "The city needs to invest in reopening mental health facilities and homeless services so people don't have to use CTA trains and buses as their shelter."0

A judge has ordered Campbell be detained during court proceedings. He is due back in court Wednesday.