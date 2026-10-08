CTA operator attacked, janitor stabbed and critically injured at Damen/Lake Green Line station, police sources say

A CTA operator was attacked and a janitor was stabbed at the Damen/Lake Green Line station on Chicago's Near West Side Thursday afternoon.

Police sources told CBS News Chicago the incident began when a passenger on a CTA Green Line train maced a CTA operator on the train. During the altercation, a janitor who works for CTA tried to intervene, the person who attacked the train driver then turned around and stabbed the janitor.

The janitor was critically injured. The suspect took off running after the stabbing and the janitor followed, even as he was bleeding profusely across the platform. The Chicago Fire Department said one person was transported from the incident in critical condition, but did not have any further details.

CTA said Green Line trains are running but are not stopping at Damen/Lake due to the police activity. They recommend commuters consider alternative routes including the #50 Damen and #20 Madison buses.

Shuttle buses have been requested to from California/Lake and Ashland/Lake in both directions.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police and CTA for more information, and are waiting to hear back.