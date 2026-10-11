Man charged in stabbing that killed CTA janitor Julian Mobley on Green Line

A man was due for a detention hearing Sunday in a stabbing that killed a Chicago Transit Authority janitor at the Damen Green Line station on the Near West Side last week.

Chevazz Campbell, 37, of the Kenwood neighborhood, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon, as well as having weapons on CTA property and entering CTA property without paying.

Campbell was taken into custody at 9:39 p.m. Friday at the Englewood (7th) District police station, 1438 W. 63rd St., where source said he had turned himself in.

There were two active warrants for his arrest at the time of the stabbing that killed janitor Julian Mobley, 41.

Chicago police said just before 3 p.m. this past Thursday, a man approached Mobley inside the mezzanine area of the station, got into a verbal fight that then turned physical, and stabbed the victim in the neck.

Police sources said the incident began when a passenger on a CTA Green Line train maced a CTA operator on the train. During the altercation, Mobley, a CTA maintenance worker, tried to intervene, and the person who attacked the train driver stabbed him, source said.

Mobley was critically injured and was found unresponsive in a nearby room, police said. The attacker fled the station after the stabbing, while Mobley was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

Mobley's 14-year-old daughter went on TikTok after the stabbing to share how she's feeling as she grapples with the fact that her dad won't be able to watch her or her younger brother grow up.

"There was so much I didn't get a chance to say to him," she said. "There were so many more years we could have h0ad together, and my little brother could have had even more with him."

Campbell has a lengthy criminal history, including a three-year sentence for stabbing another person in 2018. CBS News Chicago counted at least 29 crimes on Campbell's record dating back to when he was a teenager.