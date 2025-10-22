CTA elevated train lines will not run in the Loop this weekend. Here's what to know.

The Chicago Transit Authority is warning riders that elevated rail lines will not run in the Loop this weekend.

The transit agency said that crews will be working to replace track switching equipment at the Tower 18 junction — requiring the suspension of Brown, Green, Orange, and Pink lines between Clark and Lake and Washington and Wells beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday.

Trains will run normally outside of the Loop. The affected stations will also be closed during these times.

Service along the Red and Blue lines will be unaffected as they run underground.

CTA officials said the area is one of the busiest sections of track in the entire CTA system, with roughly 700 trains passing through in all directions on an average weekday.

"There's going to be a payoff at the end, but this weekend is going to be unusually tough for those L riders," said transportation expert Joe Schwieterman.

CTA says the work is necessary to ensure they can continue providing safe and reliable services across the four rail lines that use the Loop elevated structure.

Our investigative team found the Brown, Green, Orange and Pink lines at Clark and lake, State and Lake, Washington and Wabash and Adams and Wabash had a total of 64 delays of 10 minutes or more this year. Brown and Orange lines mostly saw maintenance issues, while the Green and Pink lines had passenger and disturbance issues.

Rail ridership during the weekday averages more than 389,000 riders, but on an average Saturday it drops to 345,000 commuters and an average of 275,000 on Sundays.

CTA said the last time the entire Loop L was shut down was the Loop track renewal project in 2012, in which the transit agency replaced more than 11,000 feet of elevated rail and track components that were installed in the mid 1980s.

Free shuttle buses

During the closure, CTA said it will be offering free shuttle bus services for riders.

Pink Line

After the Polk station, Pink Line trains will be rerouted to the Racine Blue Line station. riders can transfer to Blue Line trains for continuing service to downtown. The agency recommends bus service to Ashland, Morgan, and Clinton.

Green and Orange lines

Buses will operate between Roosevelt and Clinton every 4-12 minutes throughout the day, the agency said. More frequent service will be provided during the peak travel period of 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Buses will make stops along State, Washington, and Madison, and connect with continuing rail services at Roosevelt.

Green Line trains will operate normally between Harlem/Lake and Clinton, and between Roosevelt and 63rd Street destinations. Orange Line trains will continue to operate normally between Midway and Roosevelt.

Brown Line

Buses will operate between Merchandise Mart and Harold Washington Library every 5-12 minutes, with more frequent service provided during the peak travel period. Buses will make stops near Loop stations. Trains will operate normally between Kimball and Merchandise Mart.

Customers are being advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time as rail service outside of the Loop may also be delayed.