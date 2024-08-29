CTA testing AI program to detect guns at Chicago train stations

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA is testing a technology from a company that uses artificial intelligence to identify guns on city train platforms.

Under a $200,000 test program, Zero Eyes will automatically detect guns brandished at "L" stations.

Unlike cameras in most rail cars, riders will not be able to see the technology the next time they hop on a CTA train.

How it works

The cameras use AI to detect what could be a weapon in an L station. Those images are sent to the Zero Eyes operations center, where they are reviewed by a Zero Eye worker, who then alerts police, CTA officials, and the Chicago Office of Emergency Management.

In a statement, CTA officials said the goal is to alert police quickly to any situation inside the L. They say the alert can be made in under a minute.

The pilot program is only testing CTA platforms now, not the trains.

This comes after concerns from riders about personal safety but also after the city's gunshot technology program, ShotSpotter, came under fire.

ShotSpotter uses audio sensors to find the location of potential outdoor gunshots. Mayor Brandon Johnson has said ShotSpotter has proven to be inaccurate at actually detecting gunfire and contributes to "over-policing."

Zero Eyes will be implemented in addition to the CTA's unarmed security, K-9 teams, and Chicago police to patrol the trains.

The test run has been in place for about a month and will run through the summer of 2025.