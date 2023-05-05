Man fights off attempted robber on CTA train pulling into Roosevelt Station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man fought off an attempted robber on a CTA train as it was pulling into the Roosevelt Station Thursday night.
Police said the victim was riding the train when a man pulled out a gun in a robbery attempt. The victim fought back and tried to wrestle the weapon away. That's when the gun went off.
The victim was not hit, but was taken to the hospital.
The attempted robber was arrested and charges are pending.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.