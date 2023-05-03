Man stabbed multiple times during robbery on Orange Line

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery on the CTA Orange Line Tuesday morning.

Police said the 40-year-old man was stabbed by an offender with a sharp object in the 4900 block of South Western just before 4:40 a.m.

Police said the offender robbed the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim was take to the hospital in serious condition.

It is not clear if the victim was on a train or on the train platform at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made.