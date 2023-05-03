Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed multiple times during robbery on Orange Line

/ CBS Chicago

Man stabbed multiple times during robbery on Orange Line
Man stabbed multiple times during robbery on Orange Line 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery on the CTA Orange Line Tuesday morning. 

Police said the 40-year-old man was stabbed by an offender with a sharp object in the 4900 block of South Western just before 4:40 a.m. 

Police said the offender robbed the victim before leaving the scene. 

The victim was take to the hospital in serious condition. 

It is not clear if the victim was on a train or on the train platform at the time of the incident. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.