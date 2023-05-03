Man stabbed multiple times during robbery on Orange Line
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery on the CTA Orange Line Tuesday morning.
Police said the 40-year-old man was stabbed by an offender with a sharp object in the 4900 block of South Western just before 4:40 a.m.
Police said the offender robbed the victim before leaving the scene.
The victim was take to the hospital in serious condition.
It is not clear if the victim was on a train or on the train platform at the time of the incident.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.