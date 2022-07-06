Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA Red Line resuming normal service, after being diverted to 'L' tracks for report of smoke

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is resuming normal service on the Red Line, after subway trains were diverted to the 'L' tracks during the morning rush amid reports of smoke.

The CTA said, around 8:35 a.m., Red Line subway trains were halted at the Harrison stop due to reports of smoke.

Northbound and southbound trains later were diverted to the 'L" tracks as the Fire Department responded, but the CTA said normal service was resuming around 9:10 a.m.

The Fire Department responded to the Harrison stop for the report of smoke, but struck out the response with no reports of any injuries.

The CTA said the smoke was the result of a mechanical issue on a train.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 9:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.