Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train at 95th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fight on a Red Line train led to a stabbing at the 95th Street Station late Tuesday night.

Police said a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were fighting on the train, just before midnight. The 21-year-old suspect pulled out a knife, critically wounding the 28-year-old.

Police said the suspect also suffered cuts to his hands and is in good condition.

A knife was recovered from the scene.