CTA Red, Brown and Purple lines stopped at Belmont Avenue in Lakeview after traffic signal falls onto tracks
CHICAGO (CBS)--- CTA Red, Brown and Purple lines are stopped at Belmont Avenue in Lakeview after a traffic signal fell onto the tracks.
According to CTA, a track signal fell onto the tracks near Roscoe Avenue and shorted out tracks and neighborhood power.
Delays are expected and morning commuters should consider alternate routes.
Brown Line service has been temporarily suspended between Southport and Armitage.
The Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Thorndale and Fullerton Avenue
