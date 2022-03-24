CTA Red, Brown and Purple lines stopped at Belmont Avenue in Lakeview after traffic signal falls onto tracks

CHICAGO (CBS)--- CTA Red, Brown and Purple lines are stopped at Belmont Avenue in Lakeview after a traffic signal fell onto the tracks.

According to CTA, a track signal fell onto the tracks near Roscoe Avenue and shorted out tracks and neighborhood power.

Delays are expected and morning commuters should consider alternate routes.

[Service Disruption] Brown Line service has been temporarily suspended between Southport and Armitage due to a track condition. More: https://t.co/aKc1KwW4Ym — cta (@cta) March 24, 2022

[Service Disruption] Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Thorndale and Fullerton due to Fire Department Activity. More: https://t.co/vXcpIsbzrl — cta (@cta) March 24, 2022

