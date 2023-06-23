CTA offering free Pride posters at two Red, Purple Line locations on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Pride parade is this weekend, and the CTA wants to help you celebrate pride all year long.

They're handing out free transit-themed Pride posters to riders all weekend long.

Show your Pride with a *free* transit-themed Pride poster available at the Belmont and Sheridan Red Line stations at approx. 8 AM today (while supplies last)! These limited-edition posters feature a similar design as seen in this year’s CTA #Pride Train. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/Er6PgDcwob — cta (@cta) June 22, 2023

Friday's giveaway will happen at the Addison Street Red Line station and the Wilson Street Red and Purple Line stations starting at 3:30 p.m.

You can ride the CTA's Pride train from now until fall.