CTA offering free Pride posters at two Red, Purple Line locations on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Pride parade is this weekend, and the CTA wants to help you celebrate pride all year long.
They're handing out free transit-themed Pride posters to riders all weekend long.
Friday's giveaway will happen at the Addison Street Red Line station and the Wilson Street Red and Purple Line stations starting at 3:30 p.m.
You can ride the CTA's Pride train from now until fall.
