Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA offering free Pride posters at two Red, Purple Line locations on North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle, Cory McIntyre

/ CBS Chicago

CTA handing out free Pride posters this weekend
CTA handing out free Pride posters this weekend 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Pride parade is this weekend, and the CTA wants to help you celebrate pride all year long. 

They're handing out free transit-themed Pride posters to riders all weekend long. 

Friday's giveaway will happen at the Addison Street Red Line station and the Wilson Street Red and Purple Line stations starting at 3:30 p.m.  

You can ride the CTA's Pride train from now until fall. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.