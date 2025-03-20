Watch CBS News
CTA, Pace bus collide on Chicago's South Side

By Chris Selfridge, Natalie Goldstick

Two buses — one belonging to the Chicago Transit Authority and the other to suburban Pace — collided on the city's South Side Thursday evening.

The crash happened within the past half hour at 79th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue, where the ramps to the Chicago Skyway rise.

The Chicago Transit Authority said a southbound No. 28 Stony Island bus was involved in a minor traffic accident when the other bus, headed west, made contact with the front corner of the CTA bus. 

Several ambulances were called to the scene.

There was no immediate word on how many people were hurt, if any, or the extent of their injuries.

