CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is looking for construction workers for a number of projects.

The transit agency is hosting an event at Truman College on Tuesday afternoon to connect people who are looking for work with building trade labor unions and contractors on CTA projects.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Av.

You can find a link to register on Eventbrite.