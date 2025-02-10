Passengers rescued from stalled CTA Green Line train on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Passengers were rescued from a stalled train on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning.

According to the Chicago Transit Authority, Green Line service has been temporarily suspended between 35th-Bronzeville-IIT and 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and Ashland Avenue and 63rd Street due to a stalled train at 63rd/Halsted.

Green Line trains will only operate from Harlem/Lake to 35th-Bronzeville-IIT. Shuttle buses will be available to provide connecting service in both directions.

Video from the scene shows firefighters using ladders to rescue stranded passengers from the elevated tracks, just north of the 63rd and Halsted stop. At least two people were taken away in ambulances.

A passenger told CBS News Chicago there was no abrupt stop or loud noises. The passenger said the train stopped and the operator announced the train had derailed.

CTA officials have not confirmed if this was a derailment.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.