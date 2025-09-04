Bears fans can get free CTA rides home from season opener vs. Vikings on Monday

The CTA is offering free rides home for Bears fans after Monday night's season opener against the Vikings.

The CTA said Molson Coors is sponsoring free rides for three hours after Monday night's game, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., on the #146 Inner Lake Shore Drive/Michigan Express bus route when boarding from the bus stop at the stadium.

Free rides also will be available from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Red, Orange, or Green Line trains when boarding at the Roosevelt station.

In addition, Bears fans can get a free ride both to and from the game on the #128 Soldier Field Express route, as Byline Bank is sponsoring free rides all day on Monday on that route.

Monday night's game against the Vikings will kick off at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Soldier Field. Gates open at 5:15 p.m.