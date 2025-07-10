CTA's "First Day, Free Rides" program returns next month for CPS students

The Chicago Transit Authority will continue to help Chicago Public School students make a good first impression by ensuring they arrive on time on their first day.

The annual "First Day, Free Rides" program will return on Monday, Aug. 18, offering bus and train rides for all kindergarten through 12th graders.

The transit board approved continuing the program for the 2025 and 2026 academic years during a monthly meeting on Wednesday. Butcher Boy Cooking Oils is sponsoring the program for the fifth straight year.

According to the CTA, over 50,000 free rides were provided to students and their parents or guardians last year.

The program debuted in 2011 and has been considered a Chicago tradition.

"We recognize the value in students having an affordable and convenient ride to school on their first day back and how it can lead to a great school year," CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said. "It is wonderful to be able to continue this time-honored tradition, and we're proud to again partner with Butcher Boy Cooking Oils for the fifth straight year."

Fare prices for students during the school year

Students will also receive reduced rates throughout the school year, including discounted fares of 75 cents on school days, between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

After school hours, elementary students between the ages of 7 and 11 are eligible for reduced fares of $1.10 for a bus ride and $1.25 for a train ride. Students who are age 12 and older will continue to pay the full fare of $2.25 on buses and $2.50 on trains. Children age 6 and younger ride free with a fare-paying customer.