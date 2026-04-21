CTA ends contracts with unarmed patrols to fund armed officers

The Chicago Transit Authority is ending contracts with at least two security companies that have been patrolling trains and stations.

CTA officials said this decision will strengthen its system by taking money previously spent on unarmed guards and using it to pay armed officers.

The CTA promised a 75% increase in police patrols on trains and buses in a safety plan submitted to the Trump Administration in March.

Agency officials said that the increase would come from an uptick in Chicago Police Department hours dedicated to CTA as well as a partnership with the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The safety plan stipulated that these armed officers would conduct ride-along missions on bus routes with high crime rates. They'd also board and inspect trains.

Last week, the CTA broke down how it'd spend new RTA funding for enhanced security. It would include $20 million to cover the expanded CPD patrols, $10 million for more K-9 units and $12 million for the added sheriff's deputies.

CBS News Chicago has learned Monterrey security is not included in that spending plan.

A company spokesperson says the CT informed 250 employees on Friday night that their private security services were no longer needed.

A Monterrey subcontractor, Kate's Security, said, "The CTA's abrupt decision is devastating for our company."

The union representing some of those unarmed guards says CTA blamed the ending of their contracts on "non-appropriation of funds."

CTA officials said the reallocated money is going to resources "better equipped to help keep riders and staff safe."

Police searching for suspects after CTA passenger attacked

The contract update comes as police search for the group they said beat a passenger on a CTA train in the Loop last week.

The incident happened on April 14, just after 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South State Street.

Chicago police are searching for the nine people above accused of beating a passenger on a CTA train in the Loop on April 14. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK189284.