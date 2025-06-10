Watch CBS News
CTA asking for feedback from Chicago commuters ahead of budget planning

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
With looming service cuts to public transportation, the Chicago Transit Authority is holding a series of pop-up chats to talk about the transit agency's future.

The "CTA Chats" will be held throughout the summer as officials seek feedback from commuters on daily travel and improvements they want to see. 

The agency says it will use the feedback to plan for its upcoming budget.

Tuesday afternoon, agency leaders will be at Union Station from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to speak with riders. They will be at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop on Wednesday and at the Garfield Green Line stop on Thursday. 

Leaders will be at the Navy Pier bus terminal from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. 

CTA, Metra, and Pace officials are preparing "doomsday budgets" after Illinois state lawmakers didn't address the Chicago area mass transit system's massive budget shortfall during the spring legislative session.

With federal COVID-19 funding expiring at the end of the year, the transit agencies are facing a $770 million dollar shortfall in 2026. Without new funding from the state, the agencies have warned of service cuts of up to 40%.  

