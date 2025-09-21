CTA bus slams into house after another driver causes it to lose control on Chicago's Northwest Side

A family was out of a home after a Chicago Transit Authority bus crashed right into their house on Chicago's Northwest Side overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Police said it happened after another driver ran a stop sign, causing the driver to lose control.

At least five people were displaced as a result of the crash in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, and the American Red Cross said it will be working with them. No one was injured in the house, though the bus driver was.

Police said the bus was headed north on Central Avenue around 10:40 p.m. when a black sedan ran a stop sign at the cross street on Catalpa Avenue and hit the bus on the driver's side.

Police said at that point, the bus driver lost control and hit a parked car before hitting a fence and slamming into the house. Police added that the driver of the black car took off before officers arrived.

The black car was left demolished in the middle of the street.

The CTA bus driver, a 46-year-old woman, suffered a laceration to the head, police said. She was taken to an unspecified nearby hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, the ranch house at 5509 N. Central Ave. was rocked and shifted to the right after being hit by the bus. The door frame was shifted, and bricks were missing on both sides.

An orange sign put up by the city on the window said, "Off limits, do not enter," and a Chicago police squad car remained at the scene outside the house as of 6:30 a.m.

A neighbor who lives next door said he felt the impact.

"My couch literally faces that wall, and I was just asleep on the couch with my dog, and all I know is the next thing I know is there was a huge wobble. You know, the house kind of shook," said Tyler Wynd. "My wife came running out, thinking that somebody had actually hit our house."

Wynd said the people who live in the house were inside when the bus came crashing in.

"They said they were actually sitting literally in the living up there watching a movie, so there's a bunch of small children in that house," Wynd said. "Could have been a lot worse."

As of 6:30 a.m., police had no one in custody in connection with the crash. Numerous surveillance cameras are located nearby.