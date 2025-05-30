CTA Blue Line trains bypassing Grand, running with delays between Wicker Park and Loop

CTA Blue Line trains are running with residual delays between Wicker Park and the Loop after a man died during the Friday morning rush.

Blue Line trains are not stopping at the Grand stop due to an ongoing police investigation. CTA said trains will bypass Grand until further notice and buses will be provided between the Chicago and Clark/Lake stops.

Chicago police said a 28-year-old man fell onto the tracks and made contact with the third rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blue Line train service was suspended for at least an hour between the O'Hare branch Damen and Racine stops due to the medical emergency.

Commuters can expected significant delays are are being asked to seek alternate routes or plan for extra travel time. Alternative routes include bus No. 56 Milwaukee, No. 70 Division, No. 66 Chicago, No. 65 Grand, and No. 20 Madison.