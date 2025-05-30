Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA Blue Line trains bypassing Grand, running with delays between Wicker Park and Loop

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CTA Blue Line trains bypassing Grand after medical emergency
CTA Blue Line trains bypassing Grand after medical emergency 00:16

CTA Blue Line trains are running with residual delays between Wicker Park and the Loop after a man died during the Friday morning rush.

Blue Line trains are not stopping at the Grand stop due to an ongoing police investigation. CTA said trains will bypass Grand until further notice and buses will be provided between the Chicago and Clark/Lake stops.  

Chicago police said a 28-year-old man fell onto the tracks and made contact with the third rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Blue Line train service was suspended for at least an hour between the O'Hare branch Damen and Racine stops due to the medical emergency.

Commuters can expected significant delays are are being asked to seek alternate routes or plan for extra travel time. Alternative routes include bus No. 56 Milwaukee, No. 70 Division, No. 66 Chicago, No. 65 Grand, and No. 20 Madison. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.