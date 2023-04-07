Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago State University faculty, staff will resume strike after holiday weekend

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago State University faculty, staff will resume strike Monday
Chicago State University faculty, staff will resume strike Monday 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faculty and staff at Chicago State University say they'll return to the picket line come Monday after the holiday weekend.   

The CSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois says recent talks with school administration failed.

Workload and compensation are the big sticking points and the union says the school isn't budging on anything.

Monday will mark the sixth day of the current strike. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 8:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.