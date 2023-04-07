Chicago State University faculty, staff will resume strike after holiday weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Faculty and staff at Chicago State University say they'll return to the picket line come Monday after the holiday weekend.
The CSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois says recent talks with school administration failed.
Workload and compensation are the big sticking points and the union says the school isn't budging on anything.
Monday will mark the sixth day of the current strike.
