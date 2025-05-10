Crystal Lake mother shares story of caring for daughter with complex medical condition

It may be the weekend, but moms never truly have a day off.

That's especially the case for mothers who care for children with complex medical conditions like Lauren Backe.

Her daughter, Everly, has a heart condition and has gone through a series of surgeries. She's also needed oxygen, feeding tubes, and a list of medications.

Lauren, who lives in Crystal Lake, has leaned on Ronald McDonald House Charities for support.

She says it provides a place for her to care for herself while also caring for her daughter during hospital stays.

"It's just incredible," she said. "When you walk in there, you get this sense of peace that washes over you, just a second to breathe.

She also says they've made friends with families with conditions similar to Everly's.

"It has really helped to have people you can talk to that know what you're going through."

Lauren encourages other moms in her position to know they are not alone and not to be afraid to accept help from places like the Ronald McDonald House.