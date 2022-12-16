Crystal Lake man charged in deadly Humboldt Park stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Crystal Lake is charged with first-degree murder for stabbing a man to death during a fight in Humboldt Park in September.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Efrain Lopez, 48, on Thursday.

Police said on Sept. 23 around 9:16 p.m., a 26-year-old man was in a fight with another man, in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, who produced a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Lopez is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.