Watch CBS News
Local News

Crystal Lake man charged in deadly Humboldt Park stabbing

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Crystal Lake is charged with first-degree murder for stabbing a man to death during a fight in Humboldt Park in September.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Efrain Lopez, 48, on Thursday.

Police said on Sept. 23 around 9:16 p.m., a 26-year-old man was in a fight with another man, in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, who produced a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Lopez is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 2:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.