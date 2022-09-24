Man stabbed to death during fight in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being stabbed during a fight in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday evening.
Police said around 9:16 p.m., the victim, 26, was in a fight with another man, in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, who produced a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.
He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect fled in a white Toyota sedan, police said.
No one is in custody.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
