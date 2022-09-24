Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death during fight in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being stabbed during a fight in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 9:16 p.m., the victim, 26, was in a fight with another man, in the 3300 block of West North Avenue,  who produced a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled in a white Toyota sedan, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

September 24, 2022

