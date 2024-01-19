Crowds flock to Chicago 'rat hole,' remove plaster-like substance after it was filled in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans and people from around the country and beyond have by now likely heard of the "rat hole" in the concrete on a sidewalk in Roscoe Village.

It is the latest craze in the city – and while neighbors say it has been there for many years, people have been coming to visit ever since artist Winslow Dumaine showed the sidewalk imprint in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

While it is popularly called a "rat hole," some believe a squirrel may have originally made it – that is, a tree rat rather than a rat proper.

For the last few weeks, Chicagoans and visitors from across the world have come to visit the rat hole – on the sidewalk on the south side of Roscoe Street just west of Wolcott Avenue. The rat hole is specifically in front of a blond brick three-flat building at 1918 W. Roscoe St.

Winslow Dumaine

But reports surfaced Friday that someone had filled it in and defaced it by pouring in a plaster-like substance. Dozens came to sing and pray after that discovery.

The plaster-like substance was quickly removed by fans – and covered the again-exposed rat hole with spare change. The rat hole is now part of the Roscoe walk of fame.

"It's uncovered. It's blessed with the coins," said Patrick Rodriguez of Wilmette.

"It really just shows the heart of the city," said Lauren Tweedale of Logan Square. "Everyone is willing to come out in these life-threatening weather conditions to, you know, pay homage to those that go unseen."

Chicago's favorite mascot, Benny the Bull, even stopped by the memorial Friday. He brought popcorn, a rose, and a personalized jersey for the rat – who has been named "Chimley."