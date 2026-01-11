Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 reward for information for suspect in 2023 deadly attack of bicyclist

The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information on a deadly attack on a bicyclist in 2023.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on May 22, 2023, a 62-year-old man was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South State Street when he was attacked.

The suspect beat the victim with a construction sign and then continued to assault the victim using the victim's bicycle. The victim died from his injuries.

Chicago Police Department Area 3 detectives released an image of the suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect. Crime Stoppers

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect. The reward is valid for 60 days.

Crime Stoppers is urging the public not to approach the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submitting a tip online at www.CPDTIP.com.

