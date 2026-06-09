Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 reward in deadly South Austin shooting

The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the shooting that left one man dead and three others injured on the city's West Side Monday evening.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, four men, ages 27, 32, 34, and 36, were on the sidewalk when an unknown SUV pulled up alongside. Someone from inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired shots at all four victims.

The 32-year-old was shot in the face and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other victims were also taken to Mt. Sinai. The 27-year-old was taken in fair condition, and the 34-year-old was taken in critical condition.

The 36-year-old was taken to Storger Hospital in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org.

The video above is from a previous report.