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4 people critically injured after shooting in South Austin neighborhood, CFD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Four people were injured in a mass shooting in the city's South Austin neighborhood on Monday evening, Chicago fire officials confirmed.

The shooting happened at Madison and Lockwood. 

Two of the victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, while the other two were taken to Stroger Hospital. 

The ages and genders of the victims were not released. They were, however, said to be adults.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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