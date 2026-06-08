4 people critically injured after shooting in South Austin neighborhood, CFD says

Four people were injured in a mass shooting in the city's South Austin neighborhood on Monday evening, Chicago fire officials confirmed.

The shooting happened at Madison and Lockwood.

Two of the victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, while the other two were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The ages and genders of the victims were not released. They were, however, said to be adults.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.