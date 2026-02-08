Crews fix second water main break this weekend in Dixmoor; no boil order issued

The second water main break in Dixmoor this weekend has been fixed, Village President Fitzgerald Roberts announced on Sunday.

Crews were back out on Sunday to fix the break at 143rd and Page Avenue. It was found after crews on Saturday repaired a separate water main break at 143rd and Marshfield. That break affected 50 homes, leaving them without water while repairs were being completed.

Roberts said that the repairs on Paige were completed at around 3 p.m. The village did not say how many homes were impacted during the second break.

No boil order was issued.

The two breaks this weekend added to last Sunday's break, where an 8-inch water main broke on 139th Street between Dixie Highway and Thornton Road. That water main is a major line for delivery in Dixmoor and was repaired on Monday, with the boil order lifted the next day.

While Dixmoor village officials completed a $2 million water main project in 2024, officials warned it would not fix the entire system. Roberts said some pipes are more than 100 years old, and could cost $30 million to $50 million to replace them.