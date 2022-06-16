Crews continue work to restore power to residents in Broadview following Monday's storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures continue to rise, but relief has settled in for dozens of families who have gone days without power following Monday's storms.

Our nonstop news crew watched ComEd crews at work Thursday morning -- working to get the lights and air conditioning back on.

CBS 2's Meredith barrack reports from Broadview where crews have been working tirelessly to restore energy.

ComEd workers have been here since early this morning, all to ensure all the lights and air conditioners in Broadview are back on. Their hard work has paid off.

Wednesday night we told you over 600 customers in the area were still without power. Thursday morning, that number sat at 73.

Now, roughly 20 customers remain -- including Air Comfort -- a company in this industrial park.

The company's president Michael Devito says in his 30-plus years working here, he's never seen a storm take out the power like this. And the irony is not lost on him that it's a little hot and sticky inside their business that's centered around air conditioning.

"The funny thing is we usually are the ones taking care of our customers delivering temporary cooling units to their facilities," Devito said.

Devito says they do have a generator going, but most employees are working remotely until they get the power and air back up and running.

Overall, 125,000 customers were initially without power because of Monday's storm.

There is a cooling bus- equipped with charging stations and water located at the Broadview village hall for those still waiting for relief.