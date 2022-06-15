Residents in suburban Broadview battle dangerous heat; still without power following Monday's storms

CHICAGO (CBS) – As heat pushes into the evening, people are still without power from Monday's storms – meaning no air conditioning during the dangerous heat.

Our Asal Rezai reports from suburban Broadview – one of the hardest-hit areas.

Trees down on powerlines are the main problem here and it's why the outages are so scattered. Some neighbors say they never lost power, but it's a different story just across the street where people have been waiting for the lights to come on since Monday.

The streets of Broadview are still littered with debris and downed trees. Kyle Segura walks us through his backyard where trees took out his power lines.

"We have been without power, it came on last night til this morning for a little bit but then they had to obviously remove trees so we're back to power off," he said.

He says he was home when the storm hit and watched from his window as the trees around his home came down.

"All of a sudden I see the tree fall and something hit the window and the wall of the house and I was like oh my god I have to get to the basement this is serious," Segura said.

As we were talking with Segura, ComEd restoration crews began working on the lines behind his house.

Segura says as if dealing with a heat wave and a power outage isn't bad enough, he doesn't have internet -- which means he's unable to work.

"Honestly it's kind of overwhelming because we're working from home so right now I'm just sitting here telling my job I can't work right now because I got to deal with all this," he said.

While crews continue to work on restoring power in Segura's neighborhood. ComEd's outage numbers still show over 600 customers in Broadview are waiting to get power back.

"My main concern is hopefully we get the AC back just for the dogs otherwise we'll probably have to go to my mom's until we regain power."

ComEd crews tell us that gentleman should have power by this evening, so he'll be able to get that AC going and finally cool down. Crews are fighting the heat to get power restored for people as quickly as possible.