Fire crews respond to apparent house explosion, fire in Crestwood, Illinois

Crews respond to apparent house explosion, fire in Crestwood, Illinois 02:53

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire and apparent house explosion in southwest suburban Crestwood, Illinois.

Several fire trucks were at the scene, with one ladder spraying water from above onto the wreckage of the home on a cul-de-sac in the 14100 block of Kenneth Court.

SkyWatch was over the scene, which showed the home reduced to smoking tinder. Debris from the apparent explosion were scattered across the yards, driveways and roofs of the homes on either side.

There appeared to be a small structure, possibly a garage, in the home's back yard that was less damaged. A fence shared with a neighbor had been knocked over and it's possible that structures on the property next door were also damaged. It was not immediately clear if that debris was from the home where the fire and apparent explosion occurred, or if it was a structure on the neighboring property.

Firefighters appeared to be walking the wreckage looking for hotspots. The debris was still smoking as of shortly before 3 p.m.

Fire officials have not yet released any information on the cause of the incident, whether anyone was home at the time, and whether anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates. 

