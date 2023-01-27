ISP: Algonquin man arrested for leaving scene of crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 66

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) – An Algonquin man is arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that left one person injured earlier this week.

Illinois State Police arrested Adiel Jamie, 55, and charged him with one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and failure to give information or render aid.

Around 4:14 p.m. on Monday, ISP troopers responded to the scene on I-90 westbound near milepost 66 for a three-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, troopers learned a blue Chevrolet Silverado was traveling near milepost 66 in lane four when the driver made an improper lane change in front of a white Ford. The Ford struck the rear of the Chevrolet and continued traveling into lane one and was struck by a silver Ford.

The driver of the white Ford was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The driver of the silver Ford was unharmed.

ISP says the Chevrolet didn't stop to provide aid or information and left the scene.

Troopers were able to identify the car and driver after reviewing dashcam footage from the crash. Jamie was also cited for improper lane usage.

He was taken to the Cook County Jail in Maywood before being remanded into the custody of the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

Jaime was released on a bond set at $1,000.

No further information was immediately available.