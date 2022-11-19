Watch CBS News
Kane County car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) – A man is killed and two others were injured following a crash Saturday morning in unincorporated Plato Township.

The crash happened at 42W107 Plank Road around 12:48 a.m.

Authorities said a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling east on Plank Road near Marshall Road and passed a vehicle that was also traveling east.

The Ford Fusion passed the vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to witnesses.

A 2016 Subaru was traveling west on Plank Road near Marshall Road when the Ford Fusion struck the Subaru head-on in the roadway.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, identified as Harvy S. Barrios, 22, of Elgin, was transported to St. Joes Hospital and pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Fusion, Jaqueline Aldape-Heredia, 21, of Glendale Heights, was also transported to St Joes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru, Zabryan T. Dumas, 31, of Sycamore, was transported to the same hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Plank Road from Bahr Road to Marshall Road was shut down until 6:15 a.m. for investigation.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash, and no citations have been issued.

Sheriff's detectives and members of the Kane County Drone Team are continuing the investigation into this crash.

November 19, 2022

