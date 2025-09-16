Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash causing delays off Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Crash causing delays off Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's North Side
Crash causing delays off Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's North Side 00:40

A crash is causing delays at a busy intersection off the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday morning. 

The crash was reported near Diversey Parkway at California Avenue. 

Video from the scene shows traffic building near the crash site, where it appears two cars collided. A fire truck is blocking off traffic as the site is cleared. 

Police have not released details on the crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue