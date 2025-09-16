Crash causing delays off Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side

Crash causing delays off Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's North Side

A crash is causing delays at a busy intersection off the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported near Diversey Parkway at California Avenue.

Video from the scene shows traffic building near the crash site, where it appears two cars collided. A fire truck is blocking off traffic as the site is cleared.

Police have not released details on the crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.