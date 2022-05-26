Watch CBS News
Crash involving tow truck causing delays on I-290 at Mill Road

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews are working to clear a crash involving a tow truck on I-290 at Mill Road. 

The outbound left lane is blocked and according to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, traffic delays are expected. 

Illinois State Police said the a tow truck, hauling another vehicle, lost control and slammed into the Mill Road Bridge. 

ISP said the driver was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. 

