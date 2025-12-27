Car crashes into building in South Shore

A car crashed into a building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said the driver of a blue sedan jumped a curb while turning in the 7800 Block of S. Exchange Avenue and hit a building.

Video from the scene shows the car ended up on railroad tracks.

Police said the driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition and the passenger was not injured.

Citations are pending, Chicago police confirmed.