Watch CBS News
Local News

5 injured in 3-car crash on I-190 on O'Hare International Airport property

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were injured in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway on the grounds of O'Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were called just before 4 p.m. for the crash on I-190 at Mannheim Road.

Three cars were involved in the crash, and one rolled over.

The CFD said three of the five people were taken to area hospitals.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious-to-critical condition, while a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken to Ascension Resurrection Hospital in fair-to-serious condition. The other two injured patients refused medical treatment.

The crash caused major traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon.

Further details were not immediately available.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 7:51 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.