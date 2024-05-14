5 injured in 3-car crash on I-190 on O'Hare International Airport property

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were injured in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway on the grounds of O'Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were called just before 4 p.m. for the crash on I-190 at Mannheim Road.

Three cars were involved in the crash, and one rolled over.

The CFD said three of the five people were taken to area hospitals.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious-to-critical condition, while a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken to Ascension Resurrection Hospital in fair-to-serious condition. The other two injured patients refused medical treatment.

The crash caused major traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon.

Further details were not immediately available.