5 injured in 3-car crash on I-190 on O'Hare International Airport property
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were injured in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway on the grounds of O'Hare International Airport.
The Chicago Fire Department said they were called just before 4 p.m. for the crash on I-190 at Mannheim Road.
Three cars were involved in the crash, and one rolled over.
The CFD said three of the five people were taken to area hospitals.
A 30-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious-to-critical condition, while a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken to Ascension Resurrection Hospital in fair-to-serious condition. The other two injured patients refused medical treatment.
The crash caused major traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon.
Further details were not immediately available.