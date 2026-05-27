Watch CBS News
Crime

Crash-and-grab burglars hit store in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez, Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Thieves crashed a sport-utility vehicle into a convenience store in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Wednesday.

At 5:19 a.m., crash-and-grab burglars smashed into a store in the 800 block of West 87th Street, police said.

The thieves entered the store, and damaged an ATM, but did not get inside the machine or take it, police said.

The burglars fled the scene, leaving the SUV behind, police said.

A tow truck was brought in to pull the Jeep out of the storefront as Chicago police investigated.

Further details of what happened were not immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue