Crash-and-grab burglars hit store in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Thieves crashed a sport-utility vehicle into a convenience store in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Wednesday.

At 5:19 a.m., crash-and-grab burglars smashed into a store in the 800 block of West 87th Street, police said.

The thieves entered the store, and damaged an ATM, but did not get inside the machine or take it, police said.

The burglars fled the scene, leaving the SUV behind, police said.

A tow truck was brought in to pull the Jeep out of the storefront as Chicago police investigated.

Further details of what happened were not immediately available.