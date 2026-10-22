Crash-and-grab burglars hit jewelry store in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood

Crash-and-grab burglars struck a jewelry store in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The burglars targeted Joyeria La Caridad, 3039 N. Milwaukee Ave. Police said at 5 a.m., they crashed an Acura into the store, went in, and stole items.

The burglars then got in a sport-utility vehicle and left, police said.

No one was injured. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.

Numerous businesses around Chicago have been hit by crash-and-grab burglars this week. Among them were a BP gas station on Broadway in Uptown and a jewelry store on Clark Street in Rogers Park on Tuesday morning, and a 7-Eleven on Halsted Street at Milwaukee and Grand avenues on Wednesday morning.

Burglars also struck at least four businesses on 95th Street in the Beverly, Washington Heights, and Roseland communities early Wednesday.